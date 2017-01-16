Arbitrary sale of antibiotics under scanner

Reports that an American woman visiting the country died after being infected by a super bug are making the Indian authorities sit up. Since the case is being linked to developing resistance to all antibiotics, the Centre is in talks with state governments to go tough on any misuse of such drugs.

Controller General of India told Business Standard that an advisory is being issued to all state drug controllers asking them to crack the whip on arbitrary sale of antibiotics. The state controllers would help ensure that no chemist in India sells without a valid prescription, Singh said.

Even the least powerful can prove fatal if taken more than the prescribed dosage, according to the DCGI. Misuse of can also lead to antimicrobial resistance, he said while explaining why preventing people from taking unnecessary doses of is essential.

Even though are not supposed to be sold without a prescription even now, chemists have been found flouting this norm. The effort is to stop the practice.

However, Bejon Misra from the Partnership for Safe Medicine India is of the opinion that regulation per se will not help. “State regulators have to be proactive in making sure that these norms are adhered to by conducting periodic inspections.’’

A representative with a state regulator pointed out that a chemist’s licence can be suspended if he’s caught selling without a prescription.

The government needs to begin audit of prescriptions to ensure that doctors do not prescribe unnecessarily, according to Misra.

As for sending advisories to state regulators, the step is being seen as a “corrective treatment’’ by some like Anajan Bose, Secretary General, Nathealth. In effect, it should ensure that only qualified and competent doctors recommend antibiotics.

In the case of the woman who died after the super bug infection, she had travelled to India and developed a bone infection after breaking her femur and had been subsequently hospitalised in India a number of times over a two-year period.