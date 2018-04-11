ArcelorMittal hits out at JSW, calls Ispat Monnet decision 'mockery'

In the battle for Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, bagged by the JSW-AION combine under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has been caught in the crossfire.

On Tuesday, the resolution plan put forward by JSW-AION for Monnet Ispat & Energy, which, like Essar, is one of the 12 cases mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for debt resolution under the IBC, was approved by the committee of creditors by a 98.97 per cent voting.

By Wednesday evening a tweet surfaced on India’s Twitter handle tagging Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal: @sajjanjindal Interesting what decision is being taken on Monnet today, given it is clear runs afoul of 29A as they are related to the existing promoter…. Who is making the mockery here?

An spokesperson said, in the next few days, will be approved as the new owner of Monnet despite having clear demonstrated-related party links to a promoter of the company. “Mr Jindal had previously intimidated is making a mockery of the system. It seems to us, in fact, that it is JSW’s acquisition of Monnet that is the real mockery.”

Steel responded: Steel has gone through the rigour of scrutiny. After a thorough examination of facts, Steel is declared as a qualified resolution applicant as per the provisions of Section 29A of the IBC, 2016, not only in Monnet, but in other stressed accounts. The intention of unfounded allegations may be to defame Steel or probably using an insufficient or incorrect interpretation of information to mislead the general public. Steel adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance.

The ‘related-party link’ that is referring to is Seema Jajodia, Sajjan Jindal’s sister and an erstwhile promoter of Monnet. Monnet owes banks around Rs 114 billion.

The comments of come just ahead of Monnet’s resolution plan being filed for approval with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The resolution plan for Monnet is expected to be filed for the by April 13, when the stipulated 270-day period ends.

Monnet had informed the stock exchange on January 27 that Jajodia had transferred her holding of 8,801 shares of by way of gift on October 24, 2017. She had also conveyed that her name be excluded from the promoter group of the company.

The stock exchange notice also mentioned that she had conveyed she was not involved in the formation, management, and control of the company from inception and her classification of promoter was incidental to her minuscule holding in the company.

However, Bhushan Steel employees had filed an application with the NCLT, Delhi, raising objections on the eligibility of Tata Steel and Steel. The objections raised against Steel pertain to related party links.

was waiting for a chance to take on for his earlier comments. Jindal had said some time ago, “In the spirit of the law, it is not fair to allow promoters of a defaulting firm to participate. I will be surprised if that kind of a thing is permitted. If the law itself is changed to allow a defaulter to bid, then it is fine. But when the says that the promoter of a defaulter is not allowed to bid, and then that promoter cures himself by selling the shares, then that is a mockery of the system.”

A source close to the company asked, “How come they are eligible putting forward the same argument for which we were deemed ineligible?”

had sold its stake in Uttam Galva Steels in an inter-se transfer for Rs 1 a share ahead of the to make itself eligible. Uttam Galva is a non-performing asset for more than a year and is facing insolvency proceedings. ArcelorMittal, too, has maintained that it neither had board representation nor management control of Uttam Galva.

Both and are fighting a pitched battle for Essar for which Steel has joined a rival bidder with NuMetal in the second round of bidding.