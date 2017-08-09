ArcelorMittal may bid for stressed steel assets

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has mandated Citibank to evaluate and advise on bidding for stressed assets facing insolvency proceedings. Among the 12 stressed accounts referred by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings, five are from the steel sector: Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Electrosteel Steels. In July, a team from SBI Capital Markets, which is advising lenders on restructuring packages for some of these companies, had visited London to meet the senior management of ArcelorMittal. The ...