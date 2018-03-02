JUST IN
We see ourselves partnering with the govt on healthcare: Sanofi India MD
ArcelorMittal signs JV agreement with Nippon for Essar Steel acquisition

Should the submitted resolution plan be selected and formally accepted by India's National Company Law Tribunal, ArcelorMittal and NSSMC would jointly acquire and manage Essar Steel,

ArcelorMittal has inked a pact with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) to acquire Essar Steel. The resolution plan for Essar was submitted ArcelorMittal India Private Limited (AMIPL), a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal. A company statement said the resolution plan submitted by AMIPL on February 12 had indicated the intention to have NSSMC formally join its bid for Essar Steel. Should the submitted resolution plan be selected and formally accepted by India’s National Company Law Tribunal, ArcelorMittal and NSSMC would jointly acquire and manage Essar Steel, the statement said. Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal, said, “Partnering with NSSMC for Essar Steel was always our intention and adds further strength to our offer.

Combining our experience and expertise creates a powerful partnership that has a proven track record - our rich history of positive collaboration dates back more than 20 years with three joint ventures in the US. We believe that together we can contribute our knowledge and technology to support a rapid turn-around in Essar’s performance, enabling it to increase production, enhance its product capabilities and make a meaningful contribution to the future growth of India’s manufacturing sector and the development of its economy.”

First Published: Fri, March 02 2018. 12:21 IST

