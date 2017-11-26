Are we perfect? No. Are we constantly trying to improve? Yes: Aditya Ghosh

IndiGo, the world’s fastest-growing airline, faced a public relations crisis recently. In a free-flowing chat at the airline’s crew training facility in Gurgaon, Aditya Ghosh, president of the company, tells Arindam Majumder how the company works on keeping customer complaints to a minimum and much more.

Edited excerpts: Why did IndiGo decide to invest heavily in training? Traditionally, at least in India, when airlines did their training, it used to be segmented. Pilots did their own training, cabin attendants did it separately, and customer service was like it ...