As India's power supply improves, OMCs see drop in telcos' diesel demand

State-run marketing (OMCs) are witnessing a steady decline in diesel demand from the mobile tower segment, once seen as an important end-user of diesel in the country.

experts explain India's improved electricity supply, the advent of solar projects and tower infrastructure sharing are some reasons contributing to this decline.

According to data shared by the country's largest marketing company Indian Corporation (IOC), telecom business contributed 2 per cent to its total retail high-speed diesel (HSD) sales in 2013-14. In December 2017, this figure slid to 1.7 per cent. A spokesperson for attributed the reduction to the improved availability of electricity.

With the Jio's entry into the telecom business, diesel demand from the mobile towers segment was expected to continue to remain healthy or improve. However, it did not lead to higher sales for OMCs. "Electricity supply has improved so much, the demand (for diesel from mobile towers) has fallen. Five years back, grid supply was unreliable; now that is not the case," said an oil and gas consultant. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, all India peak power deficit for March 2018 was at 1.1 per cent, whereas it was 7.4 per cent for March 2013.

"Some of the towers are now solar. Power availability has also improved overall. Load shedding is far less," said an official from one the three state-run who did not wish to be identified.

In addition, sharing of tower infrastructure by telecom service providers has further led to a reduction in the fuel required to operate mobile towers.



Telecom analysts expect service providers to continue to look at options to cut tower related operating costs.

"In addition to improvement in electricity, for some telecom providers, we have also seen a tendency to underutilise towers in low-demand sectors by not running them 24/7," said an OMC official on the condition of anonymity.