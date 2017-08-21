As power shifts back to Bengaluru, Infy's hiring plans in US may take a hit

With Bengaluru being the power centre again Infosys, in place of Silicon Valley, the company could face a setback in its ambitious plan to hire more than 10,000 people in the



Vishal Sikka's resignation dents its image as an employer of choice for local American engineers.

It is compounded by analysts saying that may fail to meet its revenue forecast for the year ahead, as the management turmoil would reflect on the company's ability to get newer clients in areas such as digital and cloud platforms, where employees need to collaborate with customers locally.

"Local hiring in the is inevitable. It is not something is doing differently and all other IT firms are doing it. Sikka accelerated the process. But, the process may get delayed," Pareekh Jain, IT analyst, HfS Research India. "The projections were made based on future demand from the clients. Any turbulence there, apart from a fall in demand, may impact the timing."

Since Sikka took over, has deliberately looked at increasing local hiring, mirroring its assembly line approach of recruiting freshers from campuses and putting them on an intensive training experience before being deployed on projects. In addition to this, it has looked at poaching talent from local as well as Indian rivals to bridge gaps in sales, project architecture and management and consulting.

has around 20,000 people in the US, nearly a tenth of its total workforce.

But going forward, will have a challenge. A large share of the new deals fall in the domain of digital and transformation technologies that require a consulting approach working with the clients in their time zone and find a solution. Following that, companies can explore taking some of the development work offshore to India.

If the company struggles to get new clients- a fallout of Sikka's resignation and the management's call to fight the fire devotedly over questions raised on its corporate governance by its founder N R Narayana Murthy- it will also face challenges in terms of meeting its revenue target in April. This means that it would also need to reduce hiring of local talent in the

"A company can get four people in India for the cost of every one person hired in or UK. With Sikka moving out, there will be much more focus on realigning costs," said a senior executive.

Besides the struggle to find talent in a market that has very few people, will also need to deal with the culture issue that has come to fore with Sikka's resignation. Sikka looked at bringing western practices in the management that have been touted as a 'culture shock' by many within the firm. Murthy, who is said to have a frugal mindset, has also built ground against Sikka on this front.

Erin Green, a former immigration head at Infosys, who has filed a lawsuit against the company over his termination, says has a diversity problem that it has not been able to resolve.

"The culture is such that the client site project managers (almost exclusively male) must be Indian. Let start a discussion about the middle and senior management positions in the US, to effectively tackle the dilemma and effectuate positive change. Hiring Americans in lower job roles to appease President Donald Trump will not act as a remedy to the long-term diversity problem that exists at Infosys," said Green.