ASCI strengthens mechanism to deal with consumer's complaints

Advertising watchdog ASCI has introduced an 'Independent Review Process' which will look into the recommendations made by Consumer Complaints Council functioning under it, in case the advertiser or complainant is dissatisfied with the recommendations.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed retired Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana — Justice Mukul Mudgal — as the Chairman of Independent Review Process.
The move is aimed at strengthening the consumer complaint process in the advertising industry and ensure responsible advertising to protect the interests of the consumers, ASCI said in a statement.
ASCI also announced the appointment of retired IAS officer CBS Venkataramana as the Chief Complaints Officer (CCO), who will be responsible for managing complaint lodging, investigation and redressal, among others.
ASCI Chairman Srinivasan K Swamy said: "The inclusion of the Independent Review Process mechanism creates transparency for both advertiser and complainant in further facilitating fair judgement of complaints".
ASCI has been taking various initiatives for upholding self-regulation in advertising, safeguarding consumer interest and partnering with various government bodies in restraining misleading advertisements.
The Independent Review Process meeting will be convened once a fortnight, or month, wherein both parties will be represented by their company officials.
The chairman, after hearing both parties, will give his/her recommendations within two business days thereafter.
