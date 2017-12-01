Aseptic packaging: Uflex plans to take on Tetra Pak

The fast growing aseptic liquid packaging space is expected to turn competitive in 2018.

While the estimated Rs 1,800-crore category in India is dominated by Swedish major Tetra Pak, Indian firm Uflex is entering. Aseptic packaging is smaller compared to other food and beverage packaging material categories such as plastic bottles and wraps. The aseptic packaging market is expected to double to Rs 3,500 crore by 2020, as it is currently growing at an annually compounded 18 per cent rate. Uflex has set up a factory at Sanand, Gujarat, with an investment of Rs 580 crore, said ...