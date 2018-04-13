Ashok Leyland bags order worth Rs 1 bn from govt to carry Smerch Rockets

Hinduja flagship firm on Friday said it has bagged contract from (MoD) for supplying (HMV 10x10) to carry Smerch Rockets, with initial order worth over Rs 1 billion.

Ashok Leyland's has been fully developed in India and order will end a long search by the Indian Army, which have been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch Rockets, the company said in a statement.

This initial order is worth over Rs 1 billion, it added.

"We have won 12 of the 15 tenders we participated in last year, and this is a crucial win for us," Head Defence, Amandeep Singh said.

This will pave Ashok Leyland's way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, and other critical loads, he added.