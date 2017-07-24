Ashok Leyland bags Rs 650 crore order from KSRTC for 3,019 buses

Ashok Leyland, owned by Hinduja Group, has received an order from Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to supply 3,019 worth Rs 650 crore.

This is one of the largest orders from the state transport undertaking for a single original equipment manufacturer. The order will be executed in the current financial year, further helping in consolidating its leadership position in bus segment.

Vinod K Dasari, managing director (MD), Ashok Leyland, said, “We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from Our ability to bring value to customers like is a testament to our superior technology and innovation, combined with low costs.”

T Venkataraman, senior vice-president, Global Buses, Ashok Leyland, said: “Our are durable, robust, and employ the latest in technology. The cost of ownership and the product experience, which we can deliver, is the best in the industry. Our in-depth understanding of what works for our markets and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win this order from ”

This order will fulfil requirements from and its subsidiaries such as North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC). The order includes models such as 210” WB, fully built 210’ WB chassis for Karnataka Saarige bus, fully built 222” WB for Rajahamsa bus, fully built non-AC sleeper coaches on 222” WB chassis and fully built Midi bus on 205” WB chassis.