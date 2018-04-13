JUST IN
Ashok Leyland gets order worth Rs 1 bn from MoD to carry Smerch Rockets

We have won 12 of the 15 tenders we participated in last year, said Ashok Leyland Head (Defence)

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland has received an order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) worth Rs 1 billion initially.

The contract is for supplying Ashok Leyland’s High Mobility 10x10 vehicles (HMV 10x10) which have been fully developed in India.

The Indian Army has been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch Rockets.

Amandeep Singh, Head – Defence, Ashok Leyland, said, “We have won 12 of the 15 tenders we participated in last year, and this is a crucial win for us. This will pave Ashok Leyland’s way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, modular bridges and other critical loads. This order is a testament to our mobility leadership in the Defence sector, and we will continue to partner our Forces in service of the nation.”
First Published: Fri, April 13 2018. 14:44 IST

