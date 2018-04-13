Ashok Leyland gets order worth Rs 1 bn from MoD to carry Smerch Rockets

Hinduja flagship firm has received an order from the (MoD) worth Rs 1 billion initially.

The contract is for supplying Ashok Leyland’s (HMV 10x10) which have been fully developed in India.

The has been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the

Amandeep Singh, Head – Defence, Ashok Leyland, said, “We have won 12 of the 15 tenders we participated in last year, and this is a crucial win for us. This will pave Ashok Leyland’s way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, and other critical loads. This order is a testament to our mobility leadership in the Defence sector, and we will continue to partner our Forces in service of the nation.”

