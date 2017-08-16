Ashok Leyland goes digital for aftermarket

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd is embarking on a slew of digital transformation initiatives with an aim to further its aftermarket business. At a time IT is being seen as a key enabler and differentiator in a competitive business environment, Leyland expects the digital drive to help tap its in-house strength as well as segments such as passenger cars and two-wheelers. Backed by digital initiatives and other innovations, the company achieved its highest ever market share of 34.7 per cent during the first quarter ended June 2017. According to Dheeraj G Hinduja, ...