Ashok Leyland, Hino Motors to renew partnership for Euro-VI engines

has entered into an agreement with its long-standing Japanese partner to utilise Hino's engine technology for Ashok Leyland's Euro-VI development.

and have had a co-operative agreement for engine production in India since 1986.

Both the will leverage each other strengths in diesel engines to enhance their competitiveness.

will jointly develop engines for compliance in India through the engine technology of Motors. The deal would push the purchase of Hino's engine parts in India.

Vinod K Dasari, managing director, Ashok Leyland, said that the co-operation between the two would be mutually beneficial and would enable both to produce globally competitive products.

Yoshio Shimo, president and chief executive officer, Motors said, "We believe this co-operation with takes advantage of the strengths that the two have cultivated. will enhance its global competitiveness by utilising Ashok Leyland's part procurement capabilities in India."