Ashok Leyland increases prices of all vehicles by 2% to beat growing cost

Commercial Vehicle major Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has announced a price increase of its entire range of vehicles by a minimum of two per cent.
The increase in price is owing to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation, the vehicle tracking, camera surveillance system and others, said a company announcement on Tuesday. The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018.
