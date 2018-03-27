JUST IN
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland increases prices of all vehicles by 2% to beat growing cost

The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Commercial Vehicle major Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has announced a price increase of its entire range of vehicles by a minimum of two per cent.

The increase in price is owing to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation, the vehicle tracking, camera surveillance system and others, said a company announcement on Tuesday. The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018.

First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 16:12 IST

