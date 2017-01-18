Ashok Leyland launches new LCV 'Partner' after Nissan break up

After exiting the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) joint venture it had with in September last year, on Wednesday launched a newly modified LCV, 'Partner', and an Intermediate Commercial vehicle (ICV), 'Guru'.





Partner comes with the latest technology from Europe and Japan. This next-generation truck focuses on driver comfort, sports a modern Euro cab with car-like interiors and offers global levels of performance and efficiency.





"It took four months for the company to modify the product to suit Indian customers and global markets", Nitin Seth, president-LCV, said.



The engine was modified to suit markets beyond the metros, where adulterated fuel is much in use. Post-modification, the product's Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) increased to 7.2 tonne from 6.9 tonne. It will be made available to customers through the company's 375 outlets across the country.

After and split, the company moved all production equipments from Nissan's Oragadam facility to Ashok Leyland's Hosur facility. The company has developed both the cabin and powertrain for Partner, Vinod K Dasari, managing director, said.

Dwelling on exports, Seth said, as per its JV agreement with Nissan, was not allowed export products. Since the company does not have any such restrictions after the break-up, and the products are designed and developed to cater to export markets. Partner will be exported and will take on its erstwhile partner Nissan's Cab Star and Atlas in the international market.

had agreed not to get into business in India as per the agreement with Ashok Leyland, when both companies decided to part ways.

Seth said LCVs contribute around Rs 2,000 crore to and he expects this will increase to Rs 6,000 crore in the next 3-4 years, when volumes are expected to touch around 150,000 units.

The company said Partner is the beginning. Furthermore, the company will be launching at least one product every three months for the next two years.

Currently, the market is dominated by Mahindra and Tata.



About Guru, Nitin Seth said, the product will be available in both BS-III and BS-IV variants and will cater to a wide range of applications in the 12T and 13T category, with its different load body options. It is equipped with the latest H Series engine with Common Rail fuel injection system and other reliable aggregates.

‘Guru’ and ‘Partner’ will be launched in a phased manner and will be available in markets across the country.