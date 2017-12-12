Ashok Leyland launches West African HQ at Ivory Coast, introduces 4 models

on Tuesday announced investments in Africa and the launch of its West African Headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, as part its plan to enhance global presence.

The new facility includes regional marketing office, genuine spare parts warehouse, training centre and 12 fully equipped workshop bays.

While the company did not share investment details, officials had earlier said they would look at investing around $10 million in to set up an assembling facility.

will serve as a central location for the Francophone region. The company also announced the launch of its four products — Captain, Boss, Hawk and Mitr.

Rajive Saharia, president of global sales and distribution, Ashok Leyland, said Africa is important for the global growth of the company.

“With comprehensive plans for the West African region and an instrumental partnership with the Government of Ivory Coast, is all set to consolidate its efforts towards making a central automotive hub for West Africa,” Saharia said.