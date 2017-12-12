JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Overall India M&A value declines 12% to $56 billion in 2017
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland launches West African HQ at Ivory Coast, introduces 4 models

Company announced investments in Africa; launch of four products -- Captain, Boss, Hawk and Mitr

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland MD Vinod K Dasari
Ashok Leyland MD Vinod K Dasari

Ashok Leyland on Tuesday announced investments in Africa and the launch of its West African Headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, as part its plan to enhance global presence.

The new facility includes regional marketing office, genuine spare parts warehouse, training centre and 12 fully equipped workshop bays.

While the company did not share investment details, officials had earlier said they would look at investing around $10 million in Ivory Coast to set up an assembling facility.

Ivory Coast will serve as a central location for the Francophone region. The company also announced the launch of its four products — Captain, Boss, Hawk and Mitr.

Rajive Saharia, president of global sales and distribution, Ashok Leyland, said Africa is important for the global growth of the company.

“With comprehensive plans for the West African region and an instrumental partnership with the Government of Ivory Coast, Ashok Leyland is all set to consolidate its efforts towards making Ivory Coast a central automotive hub for West Africa,” Saharia said.
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements