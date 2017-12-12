Ashok Leyland launches West African HQ at Ivory Coast, introduces 4 models
Company announced investments in Africa; launch of four products -- Captain, Boss, Hawk and Mitr
T E Narasimhan |
http://mybs.in/2Ub7krb
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU