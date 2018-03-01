Ashok Leyland records 29% increase in February sales to 18,181 units

flagship has recorded a 29 per cent increase in its total sales at 18,181 units in February 2018.



The company had sold 14,067 units during the same month previous year, said in a statement.



Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month rose 21 per cent to 13,726 units as against 11,329 units in a year-ago month.



Light surged 63 per cent to 4,455 units in February compared to 2,738 unit in the corresponding month last year.