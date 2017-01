Hinduja Group's flagship company has reported a 12 per cent drop in total sales at 10,731 units in December 2016 as compared to 12,154 units in December 2015.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) fell by 9 per cent to 8,782 units in December from 9,703 units in the year-ago period.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales saw dropped by around 20 per cent at 1,949 units as compared to 2,451 units in December 2015.