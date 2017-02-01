Ltd (ALL) has reported an eight per cent growth in M&HCV in the month of January 2017 as against nine per cent drop in December 2016 sales.



The company has sold 12,056 units in January 2017 as compared to 11,208 units, in January 2016, an increase of eight per cent.

In December 2016, the company has sold 8,782 units (9,703 units in December 2015), while in November 2016, total M&HCV sold was 6,928 units (6,297 units in November 2015).

As far as LCV business, rose by seven per cent in January 2017 to 2,816 units from 2,678 units, a year ago.

It may be noted, in December 2016 the company sold 1,949 units (2451 units in December 2015) and in November 2016 total LCV was 2646 units (2674 units in November 2015).

Total sales, including M&HCV and LCV, rose by seven per cent to 14,872 units in January 2017 from 13,886 units, a year ago.

The company witnessed 12 per cent negative growth in December 2016 at 10,731 units, however, it has bounced back now.