Ashok Leyland sales up 14.2% in July

Commercial Vehicle major has posted a growth of 14.2 per cent in total sales by selling 11,981 units during the month of July 2017, as compared to 10,492 units during July 2016.





The (LVC) business saw a 27.9 per cent growth to 2,955 units in July, this year, as against 2310 units in the same month of last year. The (M&HCV) sales grew 10.3 per cent in July 2017 with 9026 units sold as against 8182 units during July 2016.

During the three months ending July 2017, the overall sales dropped by 2.8 per cent to 409,479 units from 41,657 units during the same period of the previous year. The M&HCV sales declined 10.2 per cent to 28,906 units during the quarter ending July 2017, as compared to 32,209 units in the same period of last year.



The LVC posted around 22 per cent growth in volume, with 11,573 units sold during the quarter this year, compared to 9448 units during the same period of last year.