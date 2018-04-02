Ashok Leyland sales up 23% in March at 22,453 units, FY18 sales rise 21%

-
ALSO READAshok Leyland records 29% increase in February sales to 18,181 units Ashok Leyland sales 22% up in Jan, light commercial vehicles see 58% surge Road ahead might be better for Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland zooms ahead with 51% jump in total sales in November Ashok Leyland's sales up by 28% in September
-
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 20 per cent increase in total sales at 22,453 units for March 2018, as against 18,701 units in the same month last year.
Sales for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 12 per cent at 17,057 units in March as against 15,277 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Light commercial vehicles sales jumped by 58 per cent and stood at 5,396 units as against 3,424 units in March last year.
For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 174,873 units as against 145,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU