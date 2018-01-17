Ashok Leyland signs pact with Israel-based Phinergy for electric CVs

-
ALSO READMultiple growth triggers for Ashok Leyland Road ahead might be better for Ashok Leyland Light commercial vehicle market to be biggest gainer of GST: Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit up 14% at Rs 334 cr, exports up 39% Ashok Leyland and IIT Madras to research battery tech for electric vehicles
-
Commercial vehicles (CV) major Ashok Leyland, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Israel-based firm Phinergy to secure long-term arrangements for its electric CVs. Ashok Leyland and Phinergy will work towards the adaptation of unique, competitive, and sustainable solutions for high-energy applications in the commercial vehicles space in order to provide varying energy management solutions to the customers. Phinergy has developed technology solutions for the use of aluminium air batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. With Ashok Leyland, Phinergy will tailor its unique technology to meet the demand of electric CVs in the Indian market. “We see good potential for Phinergy’s technology in India.
This will add further to our various portfolios for electric CVs, where we are committed to offering our customers competitive solutions with various options that use cutting-edge technology”, said Karthick Athmanathan, head of EV and e-Mobility solutions, Ashok Leyland.Over the next few months, the company will develop the first few prototypes and trial pilots on different platforms in order to tune better to Phinergy’s offering for various CV applications. "Our approach to electric CVs will continue to be such that we move people and goods with optimal use of battery capacities”, added S A Sundaresan, head of e-Mobility Tech, Ashok Leyland. “We believe that our high-technology solution will help the Indian customer to keep costs low. We look forward to developing our offerings and scaling up operations for CV applications in India with Ashok Leyland, with whom we have worked closely over the last year”, said Phinergy Chief Executive Officer Aviv Tzidon. Given the grid and power position in most markets, this will be the first time electric CVs will have a grid-independent solution that is cost-effective as well as emission-free, said David Mayer, vice-president of business development, Phinergy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU