Ashok Leyland signs pact with Israel-based Phinergy for electric CVs

(CV) major Ashok Leyland, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Israel-based firm to secure long-term arrangements for its electric CVs. and will work towards the adaptation of unique, competitive, and sustainable solutions for high-energy applications in the space in order to provide varying energy management solutions to the customers. has developed technology solutions for the use of aluminium air batteries for and other applications. With Ashok Leyland, will tailor its unique technology to meet the demand of electric CVs in the Indian market. “We see good potential for Phinergy’s technology in India. This will add further to our various portfolios for electric CVs, where we are committed to offering our customers competitive solutions with various options that use cutting-edge technology”, said Karthick Athmanathan, head of EV and e-Mobility solutions,

Over the next few months, the company will develop the first few prototypes and trial pilots on different platforms in order to tune better to Phinergy’s offering for various CV applications.

"Our approach to electric CVs will continue to be such that we move people and goods with optimal use of battery capacities”, added S A Sundaresan, head of e-Mobility Tech,

“We believe that our high-technology solution will help the Indian customer to keep costs low. We look forward to developing our offerings and scaling up operations for CV applications in India with Ashok Leyland, with whom we have worked closely over the last year”, said Chief Executive Officer Aviv Tzidon.

Given the grid and power position in most markets, this will be the first time electric CVs will have a grid-independent solution that is cost-effective as well as emission-free, said David Mayer, vice-president of business development,