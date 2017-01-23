Company
Sun Pharma to sell US arm Ohm Laboratories: Report
Business Standard

Asian Paints Q3 profit up 1.5% to Rs 489 cr

It had posted net profit of Rs 482.02 crore in the Oct-Dec quarter of previous FY

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian Paints

Asian Paints on Monday reported 1.52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 489.31 crore for the third December quarter of the current financial year.

It had posted net profit of Rs 482.02 crore in the October-December quarter of previous financial year.



Asian Paints said in a BSE filing that its total income from operations was Rs 4,353.99 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 4,245.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its paints segment had revenue of Rs 4,284.26 crore in the October-December quarter of 2016-17, as against Rs 4,179.97 in the same quarter of 2015-16.

Home improvement category clocked revenue of Rs 69.73 crore as compared to Rs 65.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Asian Paints ended the day at Rs 964.25 apiece, down 0.16 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

