ASUS just launched the Zenfone Go with 5.5-inch screen for Rs 8499 in India

Taiwanese mobile manufacturer on Wednesday launched Zenfone Go 5.5, another addition to its Go series, at Rs 8,499.

The arc-designed device features 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras with dual-LED real-tone flash at the back.

"With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet with the copious demand," said Peter Chang, Region Head, South Asia, ASUS, in a statement.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and has 2GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 128GB.

The device, powered by 3,000mAh battery, runs on Marshmallow with Zen User Interface 3.0.

Zenfone Go 5.5 is equipped with a physical rear key that allows users to adjust the volume and click selfies.