ASUS launches world's thinnest convertible laptop at Rs 130,990 in India

-
ALSO READAsus Zenbook UX430U: Lighter, faster, better Asus challenges iPhone X with all-screen, AI-powered Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5z ASUS's new gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen in India for Rs 134,990 ASUS announces NovaGo, world's first gigabit LTE-capable laptop Asus unveils ROG Strix GL503 Scar and Hero edition gaming laptops in India
-
Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS on Monday launched the worlds thinnest convertible laptop at Rs 130,990 in India.
The new "ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370" comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touch screen.
"With the 'ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370', it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish and powerful notebook for daily use," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.
The device comes with 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor with on-board 16GB RAM. It runs on Windows 10.
The device is a mere 11.2mm and weighs just 1.1 kg, the company claimed in a statement.
Watch the video and see what it takes to make an incredible device. Presenting Asus #ZenbookFlipS UX370 - world’s thinnest and lightest convertible laptop*.— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 19, 2018
Explore more here - https://t.co/HcWaS3flOV pic.twitter.com/rcfvRMO6hE
It comes with ErgoLift hinge -- one of the world's most compact 360 degree hinges -- that features a precision-engineered multigear metal mechanism, with a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle.
The two USB-C ports on the device support external 4K UHD displays, power delivery and data transfer -- all via the reversible, any-way-up USB-C connector.
The device is currently available at ASUS stores across the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU