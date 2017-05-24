Zenfone Live with real-time beauty launched at Rs 9,999: Things to know

Smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the Zenfone Live at Rs 9,999. Equipped with probably the world’s first live streaming beautification technology, the smartphone's BeautyLive app lets you compare true skin tone with pixel master 3.0 technology and 400 per cent light sensitivity. Apart from removing blemishes, you can also live stream the photos and videos to social media websites.



If you want to look your best and stay stylish no matter what, #ASUS #ZenFone Live is for you https://t.co/htSRpVeWS2 pic.twitter.com/faRLVvnP3J — (@ASUS) May 18, 2017

Here are the key features of the smartphone:

Camera:

The smartphone has a 13 megapixel (MP) rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. It is a very good for selfie lovers, as it comes with a 5 MP camera along with LED flash and 82-degree wide angle lens with 1.4-micron pixel sensor.

Sound:

The company talks about reducing background noise for clearer voice quality with its 7.1-channel surround system. The dual-smartphone is equipped with a pair of MEMS (MicroElectrical-Mechanical System) microphones tuned to reduce noise.



If you are into live streaming videos, then its enhanced voice pickup feature 5-magnet loudspeaker with metal voice coil will come handy for you.

With headphones, it provides an immersive surround sound experience

Processor:

Running on the ZenUI 3.0 on top of Android Marshmallow, the phone functions smoothly, thanks to its 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor along with 2GB of RAM and the Adreno 305 graphics chip. For your eye protection, it is enabled with a Bluelight filter.

The core processor consists of 2 gigabytes (GB) RAM which is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Along with 16 GB of inbuilt storage, the microSC card can expand the storage to 128 GB. Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, FM radio, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Design:

2.5D contoured glass, curved design, metallic sand-blasted back finish

Light weight: 120g



Measurement: 141.18x71.74x7.95mm

Colours: Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold

Battery: 2650mAh battery that can last for 158.8 hours on standby mode