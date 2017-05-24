Asus Zenfone smartphone with live streaming feature to be launched today

Taiwanese manufacturer is set to launch a new in its Zenfone series on May 24. The is expected to sport real-time enhancements for both video and audio for live streaming and selfie videos.

"The real-time enhancement will allow users to create and share more glamorous and audible live-streams on their favourite social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from anywhere at anytime," told the industry sources.

Earlier this month, the company launched Zenfone Go 5.5, another addition to its Go series, at Rs 8,499. The arc-designed device features 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras with dual-LED real-tone flash at the back.

Zenfone Go 5.5 is powered by Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and has 2GB RAM, 16GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 128GB.