At NCLT, Tata Sons opposes SP Group's representation on board

Sharpening the attack on the Shapoorji Group, a counsel representing Ratan Tata, chairman, said at the hearing of the on Tuesday that a continuation of in Tata Group shareholding is unworkable. The cannot be on the boardroom of as the relationship between – who control two-thirds in — and is “irretrievably broken and to a point, where they cannot co-exist”. The counsel, S N Mukherjee, argued that the presence of nominees in the board of will not be in the best interest of Tata Group. This was the second day when the counsels representing the majority shareholders of the holding company have argued in favour of ejecting the in its entirety from company’s board. A Tata Trusts’ counsel had argued on Monday that should consider buying out stake. The latter has 18.4% stake in and have been battling the holding company of the Tata Group since October 2016.

Mukherjee pointed out that both and were elected to the Board of by virtue of the voting in their favour and not out of their own motion. Building his argument in favour of ousting the Mistrys, the counsel alleged that after his removal, Cyrus followed a “scorched earth” policy by making “baseless allegations” and eroding shareholders' value.

He was referring to the allegation levelled in his draft petition by the counsel on Ratan Tata’s alleged links with terrorist organisations. "Such allegations are personal attacks, which are not just defamatory but also perjurous. The continuation of or will only make matters worse instead of resolving any issues," added Mukherjee.