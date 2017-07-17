At Reliance AGM this week, Jio would be the focus

In September last year, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared the roll-out plan for Reliance Jio’s telecom services at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). This Friday, shareholders and investors will look for details on revenue generation from these services. RIL is slated to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1) on Thursday and hold its AGM the day after. Analysts expect the focus, both in terms of the June quarter numbers and the AGM, would be on the company’s telecom business. The details are important and ...