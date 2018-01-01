Atul Auto December sales up 13% at 2,890 units

-
ALSO READBuy Atul Auto, DCB Bank, says HDFC Securities Greaves Cotton, Atul Auto join hands to develop BS-VI power train solutions Bumpy ride ahead for auto part makers as govt pushes for electric vehicles Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 1,194 cr Bajaj Auto on track to hit volume targets
-
Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto on Monday reported a 13.07 per cent increase in sales at 2,890 units in December.
The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing.
In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33 per cent, it added.
Shares of Atul Auto ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 459.95 apiece on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU