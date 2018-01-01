Atul Auto December sales up 13% at 2,890 units

File photo: Niraj Chandra, director, Atul Auto Ltd, showcasing the concept model of the smart auto rickshaw at Auto Expo 2016, New Delhi

Three-wheeler maker Auto on Monday reported a 13.07 per cent increase in sales at 2,890 units in December.



The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Auto said in a filing.



In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33 per cent, it added.of Auto ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 459.95 apiece on