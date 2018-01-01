JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mahindra sales up 8% to 39,200 units in December
Business Standard

Atul Auto December sales up 13% at 2,890 units

Shares of Atul Auto ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 459.95 apiece on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Niraj Chandra, director, Atul Auto Ltd, showcasing the concept model of the smart auto rickshaw at Auto Expo 2016, New Delhi
File photo: Niraj Chandra, director, Atul Auto Ltd, showcasing the concept model of the smart auto rickshaw at Auto Expo 2016, New Delhi

Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto on Monday reported a 13.07 per cent increase in sales at 2,890 units in December.

The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing.


In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33 per cent, it added.

Shares of Atul Auto ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 459.95 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements