Auctions for IPL rights likely to descend into all-out war

It promises to be a no-holds-barred battle for the broadcasting and digital rights of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), to be auctioned in the first week of September, between arch-rivals Sony Pictures Network and STAR India. The two companies dominate the Rs 2,000-crore cricket broadcasting market and are neck and neck in terms of inventory. Sony Pictures Network is betting aggressively on the game after taking over Ten Sports this year and the 60 days of cricket in the IPL whose rights they currently control generate over Rs 1,200-1,300 crore in advertising, ...