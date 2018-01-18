Audi launches new version of Q5 at Rs 5.3 mn with top speed of 218 km/hr

German luxury carmaker on Thursday launched an all-new version of its premium SUV priced at Rs 5.3 million (Rs 53.25 lakh) (ex-showroom Delhi).



The model would be available in two variants priced at Rs 5.3 million (Rs 53.25 lakh) and Rs 5.7 million (Rs 57.6 lakh).



"With a lighter body, a whole new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the all-new us the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road," India Head Rahil Ansari told reporters here.



The second generation now comes with enhanced fuel efficiency, more power aided by a reduction in overall weight of the vehicle.



Powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the SUV can attain a top speed of 218 km/h and delivers a mileage of 17.01 km per litre.



The vehicle also comes with features like seven-speed transmission, hill descent assist and three zones' automatic air conditioning, 8 airbags and adaptive suspension with a damper control.



has sold over 16,00,000 units of the model globally till date.