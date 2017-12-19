JUST IN
Audi recalls over 52,000 cars in US, Canada to fix fire-prone fuel lines

Owners will be notified starting February 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines

AP | PTI  |  Detroit 

File photo of Audi A5 Sportback, Audi A5 Cabriolet. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the US and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

The documents posted today by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the cars were made between Jan. 25, 2011 and September 13, 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified starting February 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.

First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 21:29 IST

