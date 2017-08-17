TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

NITI event: Startup CEOs give suggestions to PM, ministers, bureaucracy
Business Standard

Audi rolls out design editions for A6 and Q7

Audi has kept the design editions limited to only 100 units each for the A6 and the Q7

Shubham Parashar  |  Mumbai 

Audi Q8

Audi India on Thursday introduced two special editions to their product portfolio, the A6 sedan and the Q7 SUV. The company calls them ‘Design Edition’ and these models feature some added features and slightly tweaked alloy wheels that differentiate them from the standard model.

Some of the standard features on both the cars include Smartphone interface (Apple Car Play and Andriod auto) and projection door puddle lamps with integrated Audi logo in the front doors and Quattro logo in rear door. The Q7 being an SUV gets some more additional treatment like 20-inch five spoke alloys, smoked tail-lamps and gloss black finish on the side skirts and exhaust pipes. On the other hand, the A6 sedan gets 19-inch alloys and rear-seat entertainment screen to enhance its business class profile.

Audi has kept the design editions limited to only 100 units each for the A6 and the Q7. The A6 Design Edition is available for Rs 56.78 lakh Ex-Showroom, India while the Q7 Design Edition is priced at Rs 81.99 lakh Ex-Showroom, India.  

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%