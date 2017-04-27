Aurizon, Adani in talks on rail for Australian coal mine

Holdings Ltd is talking to Enterprises about building a rail line for the Indian company's proposed $4 billion coal project in Australia, in a plan that could cut costs for the long delayed mine.

and have submitted rival applications to the Australian government's Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund for a cheap loan to help fund a rail line into the untapped Galilee Basin, where Adani's Carmichael project is.

Aurizon, which owns Australia's biggest coal rail network, says its proposal would only require a new 180-km (112-mile) railway to connect with its existing Newlands line, a plan that would cost A$1 billion ($750 million) less than Adani's proposal to build a whole new 380-km (236-mile) line.

Chief Executive said his company is in commercial discussions with

"They now know we're very serious and that we've demonstrated our willingness to go into bat at a federal level as well," he told reporters after speaking at the Melbourne Mining Club.

has received a one-and-a-half page letter from outlining its plan, which has yet to respond to, Adani's Australian spokesman Ron Watson said.

But he said held concerns over Aurizon's use of cheaper narrow-gauge rail lines, when requires standard gauge, which can carry greater loads.

"To make the viable, it needs a standard gauge line," he said, adding: "There were a few things in the proposal we would like to have a discussion about."

Harding said it would be possible to solve the gauge issue by having a dual-gauge line where needed, which would be smarter than having a whole new line running parallel to Aurizon's existing track.

"The and proposed corridors are so close that drivers could wave to each other as trains crossed," Harding told the Melbourne Mining Club.

Harding said filed its non-binding proposal to the government's infrastructure fund because it would be "strange" for taxpayers to fund Adani's A$1 billion loan request when could build a line to the for much less.

plans to make a final investment decision in May or June on the project, which is now targeting annual output of 25 million tonnes in the first phase, down from an original plan of 40 million tonnes, eliminating the need to expand its Abbot Point coal export terminal.

The reduced scale has boosted Adani's confidence that it will be able to raise funding for the controversial project, which is still strenuously opposed by environmental groups and some land owners.