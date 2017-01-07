Aurobindo Pharma to buy Portugal-based Generis for Rs 969 cr

Limited today announced the signing of a binding agreement by and through its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Agile Pharma B.V., Netherlands, to acquire Farmaceutica S.A. from Magnum Capital Partners in all cash deal for Euro 135 million (Rs 969.3 crore). is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in Portugal.

The acquisition includes the manufacturing facility in Amadora, Portugal, which has the capacity to manufacture 1.2 billion tablets/capsules annually. This deal consolidates Aurobindo's footprint in Portugal, which currently consists of Aurovitas, Unipessoal LDA and Aurobindo Pharma(Portugal) and Unipessoal Limitada. has a wide portfolio of products with major share in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, CNS, anti-infectives, genito-urinary system of medicines.

The consolidated operations of the group will rank number 1 in Portuguese generic pharma market, and will have the largest generic product portfolio consisting of 271 products. The company expects to complete the transaction by next month provided the Portuguese Competition authorities clear the deal. It will not assume any debt as part of this transaction.

Aurobindo's deal comes just months after its unsuccessful bid for Teva Pharmaceuticals' assets in UK and Ireland that were bought out by rival Indian pharmaceutical company Intas for $ 764 million(Rs 5,085 crore) in October, 2016. This is a second major European acquisition by the company after it had charted out a well planned course to grow its business in Europe, now the second largest contributor to its global revenues after the US. With Rs 3,130 crore revenues Aurobindo's accounted for 22.5% of its consolidated top-line of Rs 13,896 crore in the year 2015-16.

The management estimates that the net sales for the acquired business will be approximately Euro 72 million(Rs 517 crore) in 2017 as compared to Euro 64.8 million in the previous year ending December 2016. Adjusted EBITDA estimate for 2016 is Euro 12.7 million which is projected to improve to Euro 15.8 million EBITDA in 2017, according to a statement issued by Aurobindo.

Though maintained a low profile all along, this Hyderabad-based company has worked at a feverish pitch with largest number of new launches, both small and big, in the regulated markets by any Indian company in the past couple of years even while actively pursuing the inorganic route for a fast growth through which it had targeted to reach $ 3-billion revenue mark by the year 2017-18.

"Aurobindo has been steadily expanding its European footprint since 2006, via acquisitions across several key markets, most notably in 2014 with the acquisition of Actavis's commercial operations in seven Western European countries. The acquisition of Generis, thus, builds upon an already successful growth strategy," Aurobindo maintained.

Commenting on the acquisition, V Muralidharan, senior vice president of for Aurobindo said the acquisition, coupled with the company's past acquisition activity, underlines Aurobindo's commitment to focus on growth initiatives in European markets, and will be a key driver of growth for the future. "The acquisition of Generis, by leveraging its strong portfolio and unrivalled brand recognition, will allow us to establish ourselves as the top generics player in the Portuguese market. The combined entity will benefit from a robust pipeline covering all major molecules coming off-patent in the next five years," he added.

Paulo Lilaia, CEO of Generis, said: will benefit immensely from Aurobindo's vertical integration and strong product pipeline. Our large portfolio along with our unmatched commercial presence in Portugal will allow Aurobindo to consolidate its market position in Portugal. We look forward to the opportunities this transaction will create."