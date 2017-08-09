Aurobindo Pharma ups the ante in oncology space

Pharma, one of the country’s leading drug makers, plans to develop “more than 58 drugs” in the space, besides eight hormone products, and could start regulatory filings for them later this year. Manufacturing of these drugs would commence from 2018-19, the company said in its annual report for 2016-17.

“The portfolio comprises several products with potential first to file opportunities and 180-day market exclusivities,” the report said.

In the biosimilars space, plans to cash in on the products it acquired through the acquisition of TL The firm will develop, commercialise and market these products globally. The cumulative market size of these five products is over $25 billion, according to the report.

The drug maker is preparing to take its lead molecule from the transaction with TL for clinical trials in 2018. This biosimilar is an anti-antiogenesis drug used for treating multiple cancers, including metastatic colon or rectal cancer, non-squamous and non-small cell lung cancers.

Building on these products, is expanding its portfolio by eight more biosimilars, ensuring a strong and diverse pipeline of 13 products for oncology, rheumatology, auto immune disorders and ophthalmology.

A company that earns a large portion of its revenue from international operations, plans to expand its presence in Europe by ramping up its filings. The company earned revenues of Rs 32,771 million from its business in Europe, which generates 27 per cent of its revenue. The business accounted for 22 per cent of gross sales.

The US business contributed 57 per cent to the overall revenue during the year. More combination drugs are in the offing, targeted at emerging markets.

As part of its expansion plan, plans to commission one more manufacturing facility — Unit X at Nayudupeta — and a biosimilars manufacturing unit in the current financial year.