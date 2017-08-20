Aurobindo to widen portfolio in US, enter new European markets in 3-4 years

Pharma has said it would broaden product portfolio in the US while entering new markets in as part of its growth strategy over the next 3-4 years.



On the other hand, in Europe, the company is planning to expand presence into new geographies such as Poland and Czech Republic besides enhancing its position in existing countries such as France, Germany, Netherlands, and theIn the US, where it is the sixth largest generic firm by volume, Pharma said it is looking at "broadening portfolio with more balance through accelerated growth in injectable, OTC, and higher complexity products".Besides, it also plans to increase collaboration across the global customer base."Operational efficiencies and cost leadership in and formulation manufacturing, supply chain planning and distribution", will be other key drivers for growth in next three to four years, it added.said it has been following a strategy of a differentiated pipeline with new launches, including injectables, ophthalmics, speciality products and controlled substances in the US market.Moreover, it has also expanded presence in dietary supplement business through Natrol, which it had acquired in 2014.On Europe, said it is seeking to augment position through new product launches and extension to select Eastern markets.Going forward it plans to expand presence into new geographies such as Poland and the Czech Republic, according to the investor presentation.The key markets for the company in are France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, UK, Portugal and Italy.Lower generics penetration in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France offers future growth potential in next three to four years as the share of generics improves, it added.The Hyderabad-based firm is also aiming for portfolio expansion through targeted Day 1 launches in segments such as orals, and penems, oncology products, niche and low volume in the European market.In its growth markets such as Ukraine, Mexico, Tanzania, Colombia, South Africa, Canada, Brazil and GCC Countries, the company is aiming to build branded generics presence in next three to four years, Pharma said.It also seeks to enhance penetration in select markets through local manufacturing with plans to expand presence in oncology and speciality segments, the presentation said.Pharma had posted consolidated net revenue from operations of Rs 3,678.7 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017-18. Out of this, the US formulation sales were at Rs 1,694.9 crore and sales were at Rs 917.6 crore.