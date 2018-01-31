Auto Expo 2018: 24 launches, 100 unveilings lined up for the 14th edition

The upcoming 14th edition of the " -- The Motor Show" 2018 will offer visitors a chance to witness 24 launches and unveiling of around 100 vehicles.

"There are a 100 exhibitors which is up from 88 (exhibitors) in the previous version.

A 100 exhibitors is a very large number... who are taking part in this auto expo," said President Abhay Firodia.

"Interestingly, there are 12 start-ups last time there were only two."

The " -- The Motor Show 2018" is being jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

According to the organisers, the show has been accredited by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) and is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater