Auto Expo 2018: 24 new launches, but Ford, Nissan, Bajaj, VW to give a miss

The Motor Show 2018, which is scheduled to be held from February 7-8, will see over 100 vehicle previews, including 24 new launches, compared to around 15 during the last show.

This comes at a time when several companies are unlikely to participate due to a rise in participation cost, including stage set-up and interiors, according to media reports.

Some of the brands, which are going to give miss are Bajaj Auto, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, Volkswagen Group, Ford, among others.





Sen said that since 2012 the rental cost of the area has not increased but the has continued to grow. The rental cost for an individual company is approximately 10 per cent of the total cost incurred by a company for the show. Of the few top brands that are missing the show, the reasons vary from lack of offerings to unwillingness to disclose the vehicle before the official launch, said Sugato Sen, deputy director general, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In every edition of the Auto Expo, there will be some companies that do not have any new major product to showcase or some other difficulty that keeps them from participating in the event, added Sen.

Trade Fair Group Chairman Arun Malhotra said several companies would launch in January, especially between the 13th and 15th. This year, however, there have hardly been any launches since the companies have decided to wait for the February Motor Show.

The 24 new launches will eventually hit the market in the next three-six months. The products, which will be showcased will roll out in about three-four years. There will be 106 unveilings, which is similar to last year.

Sen said while few brands are going to give a miss, there are few new brands, including Kawasaki, Cleveland, TukTuk Factory and Kia, which has taken Maruti's old space as the latter moved to bigger space.

In total, around 38 automotive brands, barring their subbrands, are set to participate. For example, BMW Group participation includes Mini, its two-wheeler brand and others.

The other interesting part of this year's Motor Show would be the participation of start-ups to demonstrate alternate technologies. Over a dozen start-ups have already taken spaces to showcase the technologies and solutions, including electric, hybrid and others.

This year's Motor Show is set on the theme of ‘Co-Create, Co-Exist and Celebrate’, which says is in sync with its focus on the ‘entire mobile ecosystem’. India’s ranks among the top seven-eight auto shows, globally.

The automotive industry contributes to around $20 billion in exports alone, apart from being one of the top employers in the country. The industry body says that by 2026, the Indian industry, which is already the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world, will also become the third-biggest commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer. Currently, it is the fifth-largest and soon it will rank in the fourth position by overtaking Germany. In three years India will overtake Japan in third place, says

Sen claims the in India sees the highest number of average footfalls per day (100,000) compared to any other motor show, globally, which goes for nearly 14 days as compared to three or three days in India.