Auto Expo 2018: BMW unveils five-seater sports vehicle Mini Countryman

German luxury car maker BMW on Wednesday unveiled its five-seater sports activity vehicle Mini Countryman at the 2018 here.



The company would locally produce all three variants at its Chennai plant, a top official said.



BMW has launched two petrol variants -- Mini Countryman Cooper S and Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW besides one diesel trim Mini Countryman Cooper SD.



"The second generation all new Countryman offers a unique combination of functionality, everyday practicality and long distance suitability," said BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.



Deliveries would begin from June 2018 and prices would be announced accordingly, the company said.



BMW sold 431 units of Mini in India in 2017 and has registered 17 per cent growth.



"Mini is the perfect fit for urban environment and has become a trailblazer success in the premium small car segment in India," Pawah said.



On local production, he said that it was right step towards "localising Mini for India and pricing attractively for the customers".



"In future we would keep reviewing all options for the long term," he added.



Mini's petrol and diesel engines are powered by twin turbo technology. The Countryman Cooper S is powered by two- litre four-cylinder petrol engine while the Countryman Cooper SD has a four-cylinder diesel engine.



This is the first time when all the three group companies -- BMW India, Mini and BMW Motorrad -- are participating in the here.



"This is the beginning of the new product offensive," he said, adding that BMW has registered a double digit growth despite several challenges.