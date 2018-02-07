Auto Expo 2018: Carmakers using social media this time like never before

The Indian automobile industry never used the the way it is doing at this edition of the The organisers of the Expo, Siam and various participants have rolled out attractive teasers, campaigns and contests on platforms like Facebook, and YouTube. In fact, Siam claims this is the first auto show in the world where is itself a promotional partner. Auto Expo’s handle (@AEMotorShow), with a follower base of 16,000, is abuzz with activity. There have been over 4,200 tweets on the handle. Siam is running contests by asking questions related to the automobile industry on and distributing free Expo passes to winners. The Expo opens for the public from February 9 and ends on February 14. is being used to spread information about the spots from where tickets can be purchased. Siam has also listed the names of the food majors that have set up counters at the Expo – the names include KFC, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks, Keventers and Haldiram’s.

As part of the collaboration, is hosting a special #BlueRoom pop-up show onsite, live stream highlights from the Auto Expo, and make available a custom emoji. In addition, automotive majors like Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and are also live streaming their showcase at the on

The page of has about 158,000 followers. Siam has been using the platform to talk about the attractions at the Expo, besides listing information with regard to the event. Auto makers are also tapping the potential of these platforms to reach out to fans and followers and create a buzz around their product showcases by releasing teasers on and

Among the that have been highly active on are Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M, BMW and Renault. Among the that have been highly active on are Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M, BMW and Renault. Tata Motors is running various contests and offering Expo passes to winners. It also allowed Twitterati to ask questions related to the company and answered them. It gave out details of the number of vehicles it is showcasing while mentioning its pavilion number at the Expo. Pratap Bose, the company’s car designer, has been active on Twitter, releasing various teasers of models that are being showcased. is running contests that could get winners an all-expenses-paid trip to the Expo.

Korean car maker Kia, which is readying its India launch by next year, has been quite active, too. Hinting at its electric vehicle displays at the Expo, it tweeted: “The excitement is #electric. Are you ready for us”. It is running various contests where participants get a chance to win Kia merchandise, besides passes to the Expo. Mentioning its hall number on Twitter, the company is asking enthusiasts to visit the stall.