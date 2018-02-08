Auto Expo 2018: Cleveland CycleWerks unveils retro-inspired bikes in India

on Thursday unveiled two models of its classic design bikes in India at the Auto Expo. The retro-inspired motorcycles — ‘Ace’ and ‘Misfit’, the two models from the existing range of motorcycles. Under the ‘Ace’ model of bikes, three sub-models — Deluxe, Scrambler, Café — all under the 250 cc segment will be launched in India. In the ‘Misfit’ model, Gen II Misfit, the second generation of original Misfit, which was a raging success will be launched at the Auto Expo alongside the models, said the company. The Cleveland motorcycles are powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 229 cc single cylinder engine, with a maximum power of 15.4 HP and peak torque of 16 Nm. The product is targeting a younger audience that wants a retro-style biking for daily commutes.

The Gen II comes with a 320mm single disc brake up front and 220mm disc at the rear as well gold-finish inverted forks adjustable for compression and rebound at the front.

entered India by joining hands with Laish Madison Motor Werks Private Limited (LMMW) to bring the classic-retro style American branded motorcycles.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand has a fully integrated assembly facility in Pune.

Scott Colosimo, Founder, said, “India is today the largest two-wheeler market in the world with nearly 18 million units sold last year and is a strategically important market for

Sandeep S Budala, Founder & Chairman, Laish Madison Motor Werks Pvt. Ltd said that in the next five years we plan to ramp our presence across India and develop a cult following of millions.