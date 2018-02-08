Auto Expo 2018: Cleveland CycleWerks unveils retro-inspired bikes in India

-
ALSO READTata Motors is driving Ace on the millennial track Omnichannel platform provider Ace Turtle raises venture debt from InnoVen Auto Expo 2018: Suzuki Motorcycle launches an array of premium products Auto Expo 2018: Hero expands scooter range with two 125cc products Auto Expo 2018: Maruti to take on Kwid with compact SUV Concept Future-S
-
Cleveland CycleWerks on Thursday unveiled two models of its classic design bikes in India at the Auto Expo. The retro-inspired motorcycles — ‘Ace’ and ‘Misfit’, the two models from the existing range of Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycles. Under the ‘Ace’ model of bikes, three sub-models — Ace Deluxe, Ace Scrambler, Ace Café — all under the 250 cc segment will be launched in India. In the ‘Misfit’ model, Gen II Misfit, the second generation of original Misfit, which was a raging success will be launched at the Auto Expo alongside the Ace models, said the company. The Cleveland Ace motorcycles are powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 229 cc single cylinder engine, with a maximum power of 15.4 HP and peak torque of 16 Nm.
The product is targeting a younger audience that wants a retro-style biking for daily commutes.The Gen II Misfit comes with a 320mm single disc brake up front and 220mm disc at the rear as well gold-finish inverted forks adjustable for compression and rebound at the front. Cleveland CycleWerks entered India by joining hands with Laish Madison Motor Werks Private Limited (LMMW) to bring the classic-retro style American branded motorcycles. Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand has a fully integrated assembly facility in Pune. Scott Colosimo, Founder, Cleveland CycleWerks said, “India is today the largest two-wheeler market in the world with nearly 18 million units sold last year and is a strategically important market for Cleveland CycleWerks. Sandeep S Budala, Founder & Chairman, Laish Madison Motor Werks Pvt. Ltd said that in the next five years we plan to ramp our presence across India and develop a cult following of millions. Pranav T Desai, CEO, Laish Madison Motor Werks Pvt. Ltd added with a presence in top 12-14 states across metros and tier 1 cities the company aim to sell 5,000 bikes in the initial phase. Subsequently, it plans to increase the numbers as the Pune facility has a production capacity of 35,000 bikes per annum. The company is looking at building a strong network in the country by identifying the right dealers in the 12-14 cities to ensure and maintain an exceptional standard of service to its customers in India. By end of this year, the brand aims to add 35 key partners across the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU