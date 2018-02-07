Auto Expo 2018: Honda Cars unveils the next-generation Honda Amaze

on Wednesday unveiled the next-generation at the 2018 in Greater Noida. The company also unveiled two other products as part of its plan to launch six new models in the next three years. The other two products that are marking their debut on Wednesday are the Honda and Honda The three newly unveiled models will be launched in India in the 2018-19 financial year. Honda Motor Company President Takahiro Hachigo, also the company’s representative director, said the company planned to launch six models over the next three years. Honda Cars, which is betting big on growth through new launches, had reported sales growth of 15 per cent growth in December 2017. For Honda, India is an important market globally and a big contributor to its overall business, Hachigo added. Honda officials says they will talk about the numbers and features later. First they need to fix the specifications and the pricing as well. USPs: The first thing is styling.

It is a 4-metre sedan, but people feel it is larger. That is regarding the packaging. It is very spacious and has premium interiors for five people. The body has been constructed in such a way that it meets all safety norms.