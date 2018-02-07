Auto Expo 2018: Honda Cars unveils the next-generation Honda Amaze

-
ALSO READAuto Expo 2018: Maruti to take on Kwid with compact SUV Concept Future-S Auto Expo 2018: Automakers jump on to electric mobility bandwagon Auto Expo 2018: 24 new launches, but Ford, Nissan, Bajaj, VW to give a miss Auto Expo 2018: Big brands opt out; is the biennial show losing its mojo? Kia Motors to showcase 16 global models, including EVs, at Delhi Auto Expo
-
Honda Cars on Wednesday unveiled the next-generation Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. The company also unveiled two other products as part of its plan to launch six new models in the next three years. The other two products that are marking their debut on Wednesday are the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic. The three newly unveiled models will be launched in India in the 2018-19 financial year. Honda Motor Company President Takahiro Hachigo, also the company’s representative director, said the company planned to launch six models over the next three years. Honda Cars, which is betting big on growth through new launches, had reported sales growth of 15 per cent growth in December 2017. For Honda, India is an important market globally and a big contributor to its overall business, Hachigo added. Honda officials says they will talk about the numbers and features later. First they need to fix the specifications and the pricing as well. USPs: The first thing is styling.
It is a 4-metre sedan, but people feel it is larger. That is regarding the packaging. It is very spacious and has premium interiors for five people. The body has been constructed in such a way that it meets all safety norms.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU