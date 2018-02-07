Auto Expo 2018: Hyundai launches new-generation i20 Elite at Rs 534,900

Motor India on Wednesday launched the new-generation at the ongoing 2018. With prices starting from Rs 534,900 for the petrol version and Rs 673,000 for diesel, the new i20 will be available across all showrooms starting Wednesday. One of the largest-selling premium hatchbacks, the i20 has seen sales of close to 400,000 units since its launch in 2014. on Wednesday showcased at the biennial Auto Show 15 new models, including the Ioniq, an electric car model it plans to bring to the country next year. will be first global carmaker to launch an electric car model in India. India in 2017 calendar year produced 678,221 vehicles, of which 527,320 units were sold in the domestic market.

It plans to sell more than 700,000 cars in the current year.