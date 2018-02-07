Auto Expo 2018: Hyundai launches new-generation i20 Elite at Rs 534,900

-
ALSO READAuto Expo 2018: Carmakers using social media this time like never before Auto Expo 2018: Maruti to take on Kwid with compact SUV Concept Future-S Auto Expo 2018: Honda Cars unveils the next-generation Honda Amaze Auto Expo 2018: Renault showcases electric sports cars Trezor and Zoe Auto Expo 2018: Automakers jump on to electric mobility bandwagon
-
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched the new-generation Elite i20 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. With prices starting from Rs 534,900 for the petrol version and Rs 673,000 for diesel, the new i20 will be available across all Hyundai showrooms starting Wednesday. One of the largest-selling premium hatchbacks, the Hyundai i20 has seen sales of close to 400,000 units since its launch in 2014. Hyundai on Wednesday showcased at the biennial Auto Show 15 new models, including the Ioniq, an electric car model it plans to bring to the country next year. Hyundai will be first global carmaker to launch an electric car model in India. Hyundai India in 2017 calendar year produced 678,221 vehicles, of which 527,320 units were sold in the domestic market.
It plans to sell more than 700,000 cars in the current year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU