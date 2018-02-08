Auto Expo 2018: Lohia unveils electric cruiser Renegade Thor, 2 other bikes

-
UM Lohia Two Wheelers on Thursday unveiled three motorcycles at the Auto Expo 2018 – The Renegade Thor, which is also the world’s first electric cruiser, along with the Renegade Duty S and the Renegade Duty Ace. The Renegade Thor produces 30 Kw of power, along with 70 Nm of torque, and is equipped with a 5-speed transmission gearbox, a hydraulic clutch, and a liquid cooled motor with controller. The Renegade Thor also comes packed with a reverse gear allowing easy manoeuvering. Rajeev Mishra, CEO of UML, said: “The Indian market is opening up to electric motorcycles, and with the Thor we have a first mover’s advantage.” Both Renegade Duty S and Duty Ace come with a 223 cc single cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The four-stroke oil-cooled engine churns out 17Ps of power at 8000 rpm and 17Nm of torque. Weighing 142 and 140 kg, respectively, the Renegade Duty S and the Duty Ace can be ridden on road as well as off road, allowing the light weight to aid in their nimble handling and manoeuverability.Pricing for the Renegade Thor starts at Rs 4.9 lakh, while that for the Renegade Duty S and the Renegade Duty Ace starts at Rs 1.10 lakh.
