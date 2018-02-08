Auto Expo 2018: Maruti launches new, more spacious Swift at Rs 499,000

Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest carmaker, launched the third generation of its bestseller compact car, Swift, at The entry price of the new is Rs 499,000 (ex showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant. The diesel variant begins at Rs 599,000 and goes up to Rs 796,000. The new has been developed with an investment of Rs 7 billion. "This is the brand that has redefined the Indian automobile industry. was launched in India in 2005 and, since then, it has created a glorious legacy of its own. Buyers loved the car for its sporty stance, bold attitude and exciting performance," said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer. The second generation of was launched in 2011. has been among India's top 5 best-selling cars for more than a decade and has done cumulative sales of over 1.8 million units since 2005. For the first time, offers auto gear shift technology for the convenience of customers. Built on Suzuki's fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, the all-new has a superior power-to-weight ratio and comes with improved acceleration performance.

This platform gets more strength and rigidity, and leads to a peppy and fun to drive experience, the company said. The new is more aerodynamic, wider and has a longer wheelbase, making it more spacious. It has been created to offer a superior ride, handling, and drivability.