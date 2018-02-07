Auto Expo 2018: Mercedes Benz launches Maybach S650 at Rs 27.3 mn

German luxury car maker on Wednesday launched its flagship Maybach S650 with starting price of Rs 27.3 million and also showcased its futuristic electric vehicle Concept EQ.



The company also showcased its E-Class All-Terrain sedan at the here.



The Maybach will come in two versions.



While the Maybach S650 is priced at Rs 27.3 million, the Maybach S650 is tagged at Rs 19.4 million (ex-showroom all India).



"The strong and steady leadership of Mercedes-Benz India underlines our belief in the growth potential of the Indian market. We are going full speed ahead for our customers, not only with the best products but also in sales and after sales," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz cars marketing and sales.



The Concept EQ, with the appearance of a sporty SUV, gives a preview of a new generation of vehicles with battery electric drives, the company said.



It will have a powerful electric drive of 300kw total output with a range of up to 500 km along with driver assistance systems for maximum safety.



In all the company is showcasing 13 products besides the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car at the Expo.



"The remains the perfect platform for to showcase its leadership in terms of products and brand experience to our discerning customers and auto enthusiasts," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said.