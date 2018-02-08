Auto Expo 2018: Shah Rukh unveils portable 'swachh bins' for Hyundai cars

Superstar on Thursday showed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by unveiling 'Swachh Can', a portable bin for users of cars.

It was launched under Motor India Limited's 'Swachh Move' that supports Modi's cleanliness campaign.

"'Swachh Can' is a simple yet powerful idea and I would like to request every single car owner to go ahead and use it and play their role in the Clean India Movement," Shah Rukh, dressed in a black and white suit with a waistcoat, said at the Auto Expo at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, on Thursday.

Bollywood Actor with YK Koo, MD and CEO Motor India during the promotion of Swachh Bharat campaign by at the Pavilion during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida./Photo - Dalip Kumar

Shah Rukh, also the Corporate Brand Ambassador, has even taught his youngest son AbRam to focus on cleanliness and be a part of the cleanliness movement.

YK Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Motor India Ltd, said: "We recently conducted a survey of car owners and found 98 per cent respondents care about cleanliness of outside infrastructure such as streets, and more than 95 per cent respondents favoured they would prefer a portable covered bin inside the car in which waste items could be disposed off.

This led us to innovation of ' "

Starting from March 1, the product line-up will come with a factory-fitted 'Swachh Can'.